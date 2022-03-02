Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha's photoshopped wedding picture goes viral on internet, leaves fans puzzled

NEW DELHI: A photoshopped picture of 'Dabangg' co-stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha dressed as groom and bride has gone viral on the internet. The photo shows the Bollywood superstar looking extremely dashing in a beige blazer worn over a white shirt. Sonakshi makes a stunning bride in a red embellished saree, worn with 'chooda' and 'vermillion'.

The photo shows Salman and Sonakshi exchanging rings. As soon as the photo surfaced on social media, it started trending and soon went viral on the internet. While their fans were super elated after seeing the photo, they knew it well that it was the result of poorly-done photoshop. Several fanclubs also shared the photo on Instagram and referred to it as 'wedding' photo of the two stars.

Take a look at the viral photo below:

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have worked together in films like 'Dabangg' series. In fact, she marked her acting debut opposite him in 2010 with 'Dabangg', which turned out to be the biggest grooser of the year.

Sonakshi has starred in films like 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Son Of Sardaar', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Lootera', 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Action Jackson', 'Kalank' and 'Mission Mangal', among others. She was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will next be seen in the film 'Kakuda'.

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned from Dubai, where he led the Da-Bangg tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include 'Kick 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He also announced the second installment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', last year. He was last seen as the host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Salman is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. The couple is often papped making joint appearances together. But they have never officially confirmed their relationship.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to be dating 'Notebook' star Zaheer Iqbal.

