Salman Khan Spotted At A Dubai Mall Amid Tight Security Cover, Inside Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan recently headed to Dubai for an event along with Ranveer Singh. The stars will be attending a grand Eid bash organised by VKR Entertainment. Bhaijaan, who is basking in the success of his latest release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was spotted at the Dubai mall and the video of him walking amid heavy security went viral.

Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram, writing: Swag se hui Sallu Bhaaiiii ki swagat in Dubai's famous mall!Salman Khan was spotted by our team today at Dubai's Mall along with his bodyguards! Bhai went shopping? What do you think?

Dressed in blue and white chequered shirt and pants, Sallu Bhai was seen along with his bodyguard of many years Shera in addition to the tight security cover. A few days back, Salman Khan shared a clip on social media and wrote: See you on 24th April at Float Dubai! Exclusively for VKR Entertainment You can’t miss the biggest EID Celebration!

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has been spotted first time at a Dubai Mall. Last year in August, the actor was seen shopping in a mall in Dubai along with his bodyguard Shera and others.

On the work front, Salman's latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to mixed reviews but huge moolah. The film also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

It has been directed by Farhad Samji.