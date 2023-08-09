trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646612
Salman Khan-Starrer Bodyguard Director Siddique Dies Of A Heart Attack

Malayalam Director Dead: Siddiqui's last film was 'Big Brother' starring Mohanlal which was released in 2020. 

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Kochi: Popular Malayalam film director Siddique passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday night, film industry sources said. He was 68. The multifaceted film personality, who had been a shining star in the movie industry, was admitted to the hospital for a few weeks due to lifestyle diseases. His condition worsened on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Siddique began as a mimicry artiste and then turned to script and story writing and made his debut with the film ‘Pappan Priyapette Pappan’ in 1986. In 1989, he teamed up with Lal and made his directorial debut with the blockbuster film ‘Ramjirao Speaking’. The duo followed it up with a series of hit films including 'In Harihara Nagar', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony' and 'Kabooliwala'.

In 1996, he became an independent director with ‘Hitler’ starring superstar Mammooty. From then on till 2020, he directed around 15 films, most of which turned out to be hits.

In 2011 he came out with the successful Bollywood remake of his own Malayalam film ‘Bodyguard’ by the same name, which starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

His last film was 'Big Brother' starring Mohanlal which was released in 2020. Siddique was known for his soft character, someone who always maintained a low profile which made him the darling of the film industry.

His last rites will be performed on Wednesday before which his body will be kept for the public to pay their homage at an indoor stadium here from Wednesday morning till noon.

Condoling the death of the master director, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Siddique as one who turned the common man’s issues into hugely popular films.

“The craft of Siddique, which was visible in his films, will be etched in the minds of all those who have seen his films. His demise is an irreparable loss to Kerala,” said Vijayan.

