Salman Talks About His On-Screen Chemistry With SRK, Calls Themselves 'Jai And Veeru'

New Delhi: Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film also has a whistle-worthy cameo by Bollywood's Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan. Fans went gaga as SRK entered the film's scene and the applause and whistles couldn't stop, a similar thing happened when Salman made a cameo in Shah Rukh's Pathaan. Now, Salman has talked about his chemistry with SRK on screen and called each other 'Jai and Veeru' of Sholay. The cult film was co-written by Salman's father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. It depicts one of Hindi cinema's most loved on-screen friendships between Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

In a conversation with PTI, Salman said, "They (fans) have known our history from 'Karan Arjun.' They have always liked us. He has a very strong fan following and so do I. When we come together, that creates euphoria in theatres, it creates history."

Further, he added, "These are just guest appearances that we have done in ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathaan’ and it has created such a big buzz that some people are comparing us to Jai and Veeru. He is Jai and I’m Veeru and we have a great time together working."

"It is not like we are shooting and working, nothing like that. We get along fine. Chill time. We do our job and we chill after that, he goes back home, I go home, and come back the next day," he concluded.

'Tiger 3' is a part of Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe that also includes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War.' At the end of Tiger 3, a teaser of War 2 was also dropped by the makers to create a ruckus and it worked. Fans are super excited for the film now as they cannot keep calm anymore.