topStoriesenglish2600807
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Teases Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali About Shelved Film Inshallah, Leaves Them In Splits

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt burst out into laughter at an awards night after host Salman Khan reminds them of their shelved film 'Inshallah'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Teases Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali About Shelved Film Inshallah, Leaves Them In Splits

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently donned the host cap at the recently held prestigious Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. The superstar, who is known for his wit and humour, was seen in his best mood as he left the audience in splits with his one-liners. The actor also did not leave 'Best Actress' winner Alia Bhatt and 'Best Director' Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he reminded them of their shelved film 'Inshallah'.

Back in 2019, Bhansali announced 'Inshallah' with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. However, the film reportedly got shelved before it went into production for the reasons best known to Salman and Bhansali. Buzz was that there were creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. Several reports mentioned that the collaboration also fell apart over financial differences. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

While hosting the Filmfare Awards, the writer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Utkarshini Vashishtha went on the stage to receive her trophy when she mentioned Alia and thanked her as well for her contribution to the film. Utkarshini Vashishtha said, "I have to thank God for Alia' and Salman in his quintessential funny way, said 'Inshallah', hinting at his shelved film with Bhansali.

Both Alia and Sanjay were left in disbelief and cracked up upon Salman's humourous take. Take a look at a video which has been going viral on the internet. 

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached for the lead actor. And if things go as planned, the makers will make an announcement on the same once the King Khan finishes his projects - 'Dunki' and 'Jawan'. 

Speaking of Alia, she won the 'Best Actress' award at the 68th Filmfare Awards ceremony. The actress won big for her fantastic performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will next be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also starring Ranveer Singh, Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. She also has 'Heart Of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel