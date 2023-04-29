Salman Khan Teases Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali About Shelved Film Inshallah, Leaves Them In Splits

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently donned the host cap at the recently held prestigious Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. The superstar, who is known for his wit and humour, was seen in his best mood as he left the audience in splits with his one-liners. The actor also did not leave 'Best Actress' winner Alia Bhatt and 'Best Director' Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he reminded them of their shelved film 'Inshallah'.

Back in 2019, Bhansali announced 'Inshallah' with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. However, the film reportedly got shelved before it went into production for the reasons best known to Salman and Bhansali. Buzz was that there were creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. Several reports mentioned that the collaboration also fell apart over financial differences. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

While hosting the Filmfare Awards, the writer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Utkarshini Vashishtha went on the stage to receive her trophy when she mentioned Alia and thanked her as well for her contribution to the film. Utkarshini Vashishtha said, "I have to thank God for Alia' and Salman in his quintessential funny way, said 'Inshallah', hinting at his shelved film with Bhansali.

salman bhai pls stop playing wid our emotions pic.twitter.com/bFMGrs8HWQ — simp (@jhonkahawaka) April 28, 2023

Both Alia and Sanjay were left in disbelief and cracked up upon Salman's humourous take. Take a look at a video which has been going viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached for the lead actor. And if things go as planned, the makers will make an announcement on the same once the King Khan finishes his projects - 'Dunki' and 'Jawan'.

Speaking of Alia, she won the 'Best Actress' award at the 68th Filmfare Awards ceremony. The actress won big for her fantastic performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will next be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also starring Ranveer Singh, Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra. She also has 'Heart Of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.