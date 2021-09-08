हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn: B-Town mourns Akshay Kumar’s mother demise

Condolences from B-Town started pouring in after Akshay Kumar shared that his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning (September 8).

Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn: B-Town mourns Akshay Kumar’s mother demise
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia succumbed to death on Wednesday (September 8) morning. She was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital and had been battling ill health, according to PTI. However, the cause of her death is not known. Various celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur and others have mourned her death and paid their condolences to Akshay Kumar.

“Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar,” wrote Salman Khan on his Twitter account, while Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away.  May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om ShantiFolded hands”.

Check out the tweets:

Akshay informed his fans in the morning that his mother had passed away and called it an ‘'unbearable pain in my core existence'. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

The superstar had earlier thanked everyone for their well-wishes and requested prayers for his mother.

Akshay Kumar had earlier rushed back to Mumbai on Monday (September 6) from London - where he was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella, after learning about his mother’s ill health.

The actor’s mother's last rites have been performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Khan and others paid their respect by visiting the crematorium.

