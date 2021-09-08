Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn: B-Town mourns Akshay Kumar’s mother demise

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia succumbed to death on Wednesday (September 8) morning. She was admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital and had been battling ill health, according to PTI. However, the cause of her death is not known. Various celebrities like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur and others have mourned her death and paid their condolences to Akshay Kumar.

“Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar,” wrote Salman Khan on his Twitter account, while Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om ShantiFolded hands”.

Check out the tweets:

Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2021



Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru @akshaykumar https://t.co/B7WOxbI6qb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2021

Dear Akshay paji, it’s very sad to hear about your mother passing away, my deepest condolences to you and family, god bless the departed soul शांति https://t.co/YOAsqJmTCv — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 8, 2021

— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 8, 2021

Akshay informed his fans in the morning that his mother had passed away and called it an ‘'unbearable pain in my core existence'. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” tweeted Akshay Kumar.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The superstar had earlier thanked everyone for their well-wishes and requested prayers for his mother.

Akshay Kumar had earlier rushed back to Mumbai on Monday (September 6) from London - where he was shooting for his upcoming film Cinderella, after learning about his mother’s ill health.

The actor’s mother's last rites have been performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Khan and others paid their respect by visiting the crematorium.