Salman Khan To Host Filmfare Awards 2023 With Maniesh Paul

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: After creating waves with the press conference ahead of one of the most iconic and popular award shows of the nation, Salman Khan is all set to host the Filmfare Awards night along with everyone's favourite host and actor Maniesh Paul. 

Widely regarded and loved for his hosting skills, Maniesh Paul is undoubtedly the staple for all major award shows in India. Added to the innate swag and charisma of Superstar Salman Khan, Filmfare Awards are sure to create a riot on stage with the easy, effortless and fun chemistry between the Sultan of Indian Cinema and the Sultan of the stage. 

Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan have time and again offered friendship goals with their fun banters, giving a glimpse into their comfortable bond, which is sure to translate on stage as they gear to host the awards together. 

Earlier having hosted a special episode of the last season of Bigg Boss, Maniesh Paul shares an extraordinary pairing with Salman Khan, which is evidently visible through the numerous Da-Bangg tour performances shared by the duo. 

With his quick wit, humour and spontaneity, Maniesh Paul promises to add a zing of entertainment to the prestigious and fun awards night. 

Taking place on 27th April in Mumbai, Filmfare Awards promise a star-studded night of glamour, entertainment and celebration of Indian Cinema.

