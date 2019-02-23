Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to collaborate nineteen years after their film successful venture Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "#BreakingNews: Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon."

Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that the script has been decided and Bhansali is reportedly working on the screenplay.

"He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, 'Padmaavat'. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Salman and Sanjay worked with each other in romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. It was during the shooting of the film Salman and Aishwarya fell in love, who was also his co-star in the movie. The film was a huge success back then and it is still remembered as one of the most memorable romantic films Bollywood has given us.

On the work front, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, Salman recently unveiled the trailer of Notebook which features Pranutan Behl and Zahir Iqbal. The film has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.