SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Turns Up In Jazzy Hot Pink Pants And Grey Shirt At Brother Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash, Netizens Say 'Bhai Promoting Barbie' - Watch

Salman Khan's Latest Pics: The actor was spotted wearing bright pink pants to brother's bash.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Turns Up In Jazzy Hot Pink Pants And Grey Shirt At Brother Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash, Netizens Say 'Bhai Promoting Barbie' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's crazy fan following loves to dig out all the information about him - his latest outings, movie announcements, personal life details and what not! Well, last night, Bhaijaan surprised the waiting paps and onlookers when he turned up at brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday party wearing hot pink pants and grey open shirt over black tee. 

SALMAN KHAN IN PINK PANTS

If at 57, Salman can pull off a pink pant look, you got to give it to him! Many fans pointed out how he hoped on to the Barbie trend wearing jazzy pink pants with a cool ink splashed pattern over it. Social media is abuzz with his look while he was papped entering the party venue. Take a look here: 

One fan commented: Bhai promoting barbie Oppenheimer alone while another one wrote: Bhai jo bhi Barbie fever chadgaya. 

Meanwhile, birthday boy Arbaaz turned 56 this year and celebrated his special day with family members including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arhaan Khan among others attending the bash.

SALMAN KHAN PROJECTS

On the work front, Salman is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is streaming on Jio Cinema. Next, he has the much-awaited actioner Tiger 3 - the third instalment of the superhit Tiger franchise. It brings back Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's jodi on-screen. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. 

Tiger 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. 

