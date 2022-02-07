Salman Khan used to get conscious while dancing, reveals his 90s co-star Ayesha Jhulka

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and 90s star Ayesha Jhulka recently spoke about Salman Khan's apprehension towards dancing in the film. The starlet had featured on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa along with actress Madhoo and recalled shooting with Salman Khan in her first Hindi film 'Kurbaan'.

The actress told the audience, "I worked with Salman Khan in my first Hindi film Kurbaan. Jai Borade was our choreographer. So, Salman would always tell Jai 'I will enter the frame walking, in the background and she will dance. I won't dance. He used to be very conscious doing whatever little steps he had."

Ayesha further expressed that she is surprised by how well he dances now. She said, "I am surprised and shocked at the way he dances now."

For the unversed, Ayesha started her career in Bollywood with the 1991 film 'Kurbaan' and later went on to give many hits throughout the 90s.

She has starred in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992, Khiladi in 1992, Meherbaan in 1993, Dalaal in 1993, Balmaa in 1993, Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993, Rang in 1993, Sangram in 1993 film, Jai Kishen in 1994, and Masoom in 1996.

Salman Khan and Ayesha Jhulka have starred in two films together - Kurbaan and Sar Utha Ke Jiyo.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently hosted the 15th season of Bigg Boss 15. He was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is currently shooting for the actioner 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif.