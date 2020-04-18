Salman Khan video-bombs rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's live chat show from Panvel, latter feels embarrassed - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, superstar Salman Khan is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with a couple of friends and family members. Looks like rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur is also there and was on a live chat session on her show when completely unaware Sallu Bhai entered the room and video-bombed her interview.

The video of Iulia feeling a little embarrassed and smiling shyly on-cam has gone viral on the internet. A fan club shared it on social media. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Iulia shared her version of the 'Jag Ghoomeya' song and we really don't need to guess who is she referring to.

'Jag Ghoomeya' is a popular track from Salman Khan's film 'Sultan'.

Salman and Romanian beauty Iulia have been in a steady relationship for quite a few years now but the actor has never really spoken about it in public. Although Iulia has been present on all important occasions of the Khan parivaar and is usually spotted hanging out with Sallu Bhai's close pals too.

So, what do you think about the cute video-bombing of Bhaijaan?