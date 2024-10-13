Advertisement
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique's Residence To Offer His Condolences

|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 08:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique's Residence To Offer His Condolences (Image: @Viralbhayani/ Instagram)

Mumbai: On Sunday, actor Salman Khan arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who tragically lost his life after being shot dead on Saturday.

Dressed in a green shirt, Khan was seen entering Siddique's home accompanied by a heavy security detail.

Earlier in the day, Salman's brother Sohail Khan, along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, also visited the residence to pay their respects.

They were joined by BJP leader Shaina NC and singer Lulia Vantur, highlighting the widespread impact of Siddique's untimely death.

Baba Siddique was shot twice in the chest near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

He was immediately transported to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for urgent medical care, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night. Medical professionals confirmed the fatal outcome, leaving the community in shock.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated an investigation into the murder, with a case registered at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station.

The police are pursuing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The formal complaint has been documented as Crime Registration No. 589/2024 and encompasses various sections of the law, including Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as multiple provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. 

