Salman Khan walks out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah-Here's why

New Delhi: The viewers waited with bated breath for the much-anticipated reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after twenty long years when they announced their joint venture 'Inshallah'. However, it looks like the fans will have to wait for a lighter longer as the actor has reportedly walked out of Bhansali's ambitious project due to 'creative differences.'

Talking about his exit, Salman told Mumbai Mirror that nothing would change between him and Bhansali. "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

The film was set to mark the reunion between Bhansali and Salman Khan after their successful stint in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Alia Bhatt, who was roped in to play the female lead in the film, was particularly very excited to feature in the film being helmed by the maverick filmmaker.

As per a report published in Mid-Day, Salman and Bhansali didn't agree on the narrative of the film. "Salman wanted to change the fabric of the film. While he was happy with the first hour of the story, he had requested Bhansali to rework the rest of the script, especially the climax. Even as the production team set up the first day's shoot, the two couldn't agree on the narrative. Bhansali wanted it to be a love story, and Salman could only envision it as a typical Eid potboiler, in which romance is one of the elements. Bhansali respects his actors, and their suggestions are welcome, but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he took the decision to shelve the film, " the source told daily.

However, Khan, on the other hand, has promised his fans that he would come up with a film on Eid 2020. Speculations are rife that Salman will present the sequel to Kick on Eid.