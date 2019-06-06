close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan waves to cheering fans, wishes them Eid Mubarak — Pics

The 'Bharat' star greeted his fans who had gathered outside his apartment on the occasion of Eid. 

Salman Khan waves to cheering fans, wishes them Eid Mubarak — Pics
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, whose much-awaited film 'Bharat' released in theatres on the occasion of Eid, was on Wednesday seen greeting his fans on the occasion. Dressed in a traditional off white kurta-pyjama, the actor was seen waving to a sea of fans, who had gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment to catch a glimpse of him.

This year, Salman was accompanied by his parents Salim and Salma Khan.

The 53-year-old uploaded a small clip on his Twitter handle which shows excited fans cheering and shouting out his name and wishes for the actor. "EidMubarak," he captioned the video.

Take a look at the photos in which the actor was seen greeting his fans on Eid from the balcony of his apartment:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Keeping up with tradition or releasing his films on Eid, the actor's much-awaited period-drama 'Bharat' hit theatres today. Sunil Grover, who is playing a vital role in the film, posted an adorable selfie with the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor and wrote, " Bharat today."

The 'Jai Ho' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. 

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'. 

Tags:
Salman KhanEidEid celebrationsBharatAli Abbas ZafarKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha celebrate Eid on sets of Panga

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Watch: PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's 'do not consider him PM' remark