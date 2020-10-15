हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Faraaz Khan

Salman Khan, you are truly a great human being, says Kashmera Shah after he pays actor Faraaz Khan's medical bills

'Mehendi' actor Faraaz Khan is battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a brain infection.

Salman Khan, you are truly a great human being, says Kashmera Shah after he pays actor Faraaz Khan&#039;s medical bills
Image Courtesy (R): Instagram/@faraazkhanofficial

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah on Thursday revealed that superstar Salman Khan came to actor Faraaz Khan's rescue and cleared his medical bills. 'Mehendi' actor Faraaz Khan is battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a brain infection and needs Rs 25 lakh for treatment. 

Praising Salman Khan for helping out Faraaz, Kashmera wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry."

Earlier actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had reached out to Faraaz's family. 

The details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members - Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. They said that Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

"The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do," his family members wrote in a statement posted on the fundraising platform Impactguru.Com.

However, Faraaz suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. It was later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a "herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest".

"He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability," the family said.

Abousher and Shamoon said that Khan is still unconscious in the ICU but will require another seven to ten days of critical care. The expense for the treatment will be around Rs 25 lakh, they added.

Tags:
Faraaz KhanSalman KhanKashmera shah
Next
Story

Rajinikanth pays Rs 6.5 lakh property tax, tweets 'could’ve avoided mistake' after HC warning
  • 73,07,097Confirmed
  • 1,11,266Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M1S

BARC decided to stop TRPs for next 12 weeks