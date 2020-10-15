Salman Khan, you are truly a great human being, says Kashmera Shah after he pays actor Faraaz Khan's medical bills

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah on Thursday revealed that superstar Salman Khan came to actor Faraaz Khan's rescue and cleared his medical bills. 'Mehendi' actor Faraaz Khan is battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a brain infection and needs Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

Praising Salman Khan for helping out Faraaz, Kashmera wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry."

Earlier actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had reached out to Faraaz's family.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members - Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. They said that Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

"The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do," his family members wrote in a statement posted on the fundraising platform Impactguru.Com.

However, Faraaz suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. It was later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a "herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest".

"He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability," the family said.

Abousher and Shamoon said that Khan is still unconscious in the ICU but will require another seven to ten days of critical care. The expense for the treatment will be around Rs 25 lakh, they added.