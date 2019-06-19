close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, your shirtless pic is making the internet swoon, but what's with the caption?

For the past two days, Salman Khan is keeping his fans posted with videos from his crazy workout sessions.

Salman Khan, your shirtless pic is making the internet swoon, but what&#039;s with the caption?
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Oh, boy, the internet just can't handle Salman Khan's latest Instagram post! Yes, you read that right. The latest picture of Salman, in which poses shirtless, is grabbing eyeballs for his well-chiseled body and his smile and, also, it's keeping the internet busy for the caption with which he posted it. 

"Woh mere peeche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can you guess please?" reads Salman's caption for the photo. (He's hilarious). 

While a section of the internet is busy with the guesswork, a part of it only wants to concentrate on the picture, comments like these are in plenty. "Wire kaun dekhe ab," read a comment while another fan wrote, "Who cares about the wires when you're giving me an electric shock." (ROFL).

Here's the picture we are talking about. It has got over 10 lakh likes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

For the past two days, the 53-year-old actor is keeping his fans posted with videos from his crazy workout sessions. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

His furry friend totally stole the show in this one!

Salman is currently basking in the success of his Eid release 'Bharat', which has earned over Rs 180 crore at the box office. His upcoming films are 'Dabangg 3' and 'Inshallah'. 

Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan picssalman khan instagram
Next
Story

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor spend 'wonderful afternoon' with Nita Ambani in London

Must Watch

PT7M10S

People protest against Nitish Kumar outside SKMCH hospital in Bihar