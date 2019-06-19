Salman Khan, your shirtless pic is making the internet swoon, but what's with the caption?

New Delhi: Oh, boy, the internet just can't handle Salman Khan's latest Instagram post! Yes, you read that right. The latest picture of Salman, in which poses shirtless, is grabbing eyeballs for his well-chiseled body and his smile and, also, it's keeping the internet busy for the caption with which he posted it.

"Woh mere peeche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can you guess please?" reads Salman's caption for the photo. (He's hilarious).

While a section of the internet is busy with the guesswork, a part of it only wants to concentrate on the picture, comments like these are in plenty. "Wire kaun dekhe ab," read a comment while another fan wrote, "Who cares about the wires when you're giving me an electric shock." (ROFL).

Here's the picture we are talking about. It has got over 10 lakh likes.

For the past two days, the 53-year-old actor is keeping his fans posted with videos from his crazy workout sessions. Take a look.

His furry friend totally stole the show in this one!

Salman is currently basking in the success of his Eid release 'Bharat', which has earned over Rs 180 crore at the box office. His upcoming films are 'Dabangg 3' and 'Inshallah'.