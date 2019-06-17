Salman Khan's birthday wish for nephew Yohan is so cool - Watch video

New Delhi: Salman Khan wished nephew Yohan, son of Sohail and Seema Khan, in the coolest way possible. Yohan turned eight on Sunday and the entire Khan-daan gathered at Sohail and Seema's home for a birthday party.

To wish Yohan, the 'Bharat' actor posted a slo-mo video of him cactching the little one while his dad Sohail jumped on the beanbag he was seated on.

"Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got your front... but don’t fly too high," read Salman's caption for the post, in which the 'Slow Motion' song from 'Bharat' plays in the background.

The post has got over one million views in just an hour. Take a look.

Arbaaz Khan also commented on the post and wrote, "Happy birthday Yohan. This video is so cute with Yohan, papa and chachu."

Arbaaz and Sohail are Salman's younger brothers. Alvira and Arpita are their sisters.

Alvira's husband Atul Agnihotri co-produced 'Bharat', which has earned over Rs 180 crore at the box office. 'Bharat', also starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff, is Salman's treat to fan this Eid. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Up next for Salman is 'Dabangg 3' and 'Inshallah'.