NewsLifestylePeople
SAGAR PANDEY DEAD

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies of suspected heart attack, actor heartbroken; says 'dil se shukar adda...'

Sagar Pandey death news: Salman Khan's body double died today and he mourned his demise on social media. Reacting to the news, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, and Egyptian influencer Rania Yehia also offered condolences. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies of suspected heart attack, actor heartbroken; says 'dil se shukar adda...'

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's body double, Sagar Pandey breathed his last today. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while going to the gym, reportedly. According to ABPLive, the unfortunate incident took place in the afternoon on Friday.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and mourned his body double's untimely demise. He wrote: Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me . May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey

Reacting to the news, actress Sangeeta Bijlani, and Egyptian influencer Rania Yehia also offered condolences. 

Sagar Pandey had reportedly acted in over 50 films with Salman Khan. He worked as a body double for the Bhaijaan in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Tubelight’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Dabangg 2’ and even in ‘Bigg Boss’. 

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Raju Raikwar, who happens to be a close friend of Sagar Pandey told ABP News that Pandey was rushed to Suvidha Hospital after he had a heart attack at the gym. The doctors, however, recommend taking him to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Center Hospital in Jogeshwari. He was brought by two gym instructors.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Live Tv

Sagar Pandey deadSagar Pandey diesSalman Khan body double deadSalman Khan body double diesSagar PandeyHeart attack

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong