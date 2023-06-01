Salman Khan's Co-Star From Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Little Munni Aka Harshaali Malhotra Is All Grown-Up - See Her Then And Now Pics

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and his cutesy little co-star Munni from the movie? The adorable character of a young mute Pakistani girl who accidentally falls off a hill and loses her way back home made for a heart-wrenching story back in 2015. The film earned Sallu Bhai all the love and appreciation from fans in India and the neighbouring country as well. It was directed by Kabir Khan.

What Is Munni Doing Now?

Now coming back to Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra, she is now a grown-up girl and looks extremely gorgeous. Harshaali is an avid social media user with a fan base of over 1.7 lakh followers on Instagram alone. She also has many dedicated fan pages sharing her pictures and videos. We scrolled through her posts and noticed how she loves dancing and is learning it professionally with the help of a trainer.

Harshaali Malhotra Aka Munni's Then And Now Pics

Check out her most recent posts including a few videos. Her performance as a mute Pak girl in Bajrangi Bhaijaan won her accolades and awards that year. She got the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category. She won the Screen Award for Best Child Artist among several other awards and nominations.

Prior to her movie debut, Harshaali acted in TV shows including Laut Aao Trisha (2012), Qubool Hai (2014) and Savdhaan India respectively.

It's only a matter of time before we see her make a sensational debut as a lead in a Bollywood blockbuster, what say!