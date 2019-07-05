Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' co-star Dadhi Pandey suffers heart attack, actor extends help

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for reaching out to all those who need help. The 'Bharat' star has always been there for his friends and acquaintances and exteded help in times of crisis.

Recently, his co-star from 'Dabangg' and 'Dabangg 2' Dadhi Pandey suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. According to a report in timesofindia.com, when Salman got to know of this incident, he sent a team member to look after Dadhi.

The incident did not occur on the film sets.

The actor has been admitted to a hospital in Goregaon and is recovering well, reportedly. '

The report further suggests that Salman has asked the team members of his foundation to take care of the ailing co-star.

Salman is called bhaijaan not for nothing!