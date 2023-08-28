New Delhi: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani made heads turn with her stunning appearance at a recent event in town. She was seen wearing a plunging outfit and rocking the red carpet. Her sizzling appearances made fans wonder about her age, many couldn't believe that she is 63.

Sangeeta Bijlani made fans go Uff with her appearance, and they wondered if she is aging in reverse. The model-actor slipped into a pink sequinned plunging bodycon outfit. She completed her look with nude pink lips and left her wavy curly locks open. She accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings and two solitaire diamond rings on both her ring fingers.

Fans flooded the comment sections of paparazzo accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. "She looks stunning," one user commented, "She is 63? I don't believe this...,' added another.

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta dated each other years ago before they parted their ways. Their love story was a talk of the town during 90s. The duo had met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade. It was one of Salman's longest relationships. The pair also decided to get hitched and their wedding date was fixed as May 27, 1994. Salman and Sangeeta's wedding cars were also printed. However, the two then called off their wedding after Sangeeta reportedly caught Salman cheating on her with Pakistani-American actor Somy Ali.

Later, Sangeeta tied the knot with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. However, they got separaed and their divorce took place in 2019.

Last year in December, Salman hosted a lavish birthday party and Sangeeta also attended it. In several photos posted on Instagram by paparazzi, Salman kissed Sangeeta's forehead. They also shared a hug and later posed for the media stationed outside the party venue.

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan', helmed by Farhad Samji. The film released in theatres on Eid and also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. He is all set to be seen next in YRF's 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will release later this year.