Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reacts to his shirtless photo, drops fiery comment

Sangeeta Bijlani, who dated Salman Khan in 90s, reacted to a shirtless photo of the Bollywood superstar and dropped a fire emoji in the comments section. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dropped a shirtless photo of himself while donning a blue cap and asked his fans for their views on it. And imagine, his photo invited comment from his former girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani, who made a fiery remark on his pic.

Sharing a picture of himself from a gym, Salman wrote, “Yeh Being Human topi achi hai na (This Being Human cap is nice?)@beinghumanclothing @beingstrongglobal."

Sangeeta reacted to the photo by dropping a fire emoji in the comments section. Salman's fans also reacted to the picture. One fan said, "Topi tho bahana hai, body dikhana hai." "Thukraa ke mera pyar Mera inteqam dekhegi type feeling aa rahi hai," another fan wrote.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan dated for over a decade, and were even on the verge of getting married. However, the couple broke up in the 90s and Sangeeta got married to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. However, the dup got divorced in 2010. Today, she and Salman are on cordial terms. Sangeeta and Salman dated for years but the couple broke up in the 90s. 

Sangeeta made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with 'Qatil', opposite Aditya Pancholi. She has also appeared in films such as 'Tridev', 'Hathyar', and 'Jurm'. Salman was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. 

