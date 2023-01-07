Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls their '8 years of relationship the worst time', reveals 'he had the guts to beat me and say only men can cheat'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and social worker Somy Ali dated superstar Salman Khan for the longest time during the initial phase of her career. The two were said to be in a relationship during the 90s for almost a decade. Somy, who is an avid social media user, has of late been posting stuff about former lover Salman but later deleting it. In her recent post, she explained her action in doing so.

In a long post, Somy Ali revealed the abusive relationship she had with the Bigg Boss host and why it ended. She wrote: There are times when you posted and then deleted the post.. Can you please share the reason behind it?

Yes, because I had used profanity and my anger got the best of me. As an executive director of an NGO, it did not sit well with me to have profane posts on my social media. Thus, I deleted them.

* What happened between Somy Ali and Salman Khan -- this is one question that everyone is asking. Can you please share the answer?

The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small. He would not acknowledge me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did he would insult me in front of his friends and berate me nonstop. I have no qualms in saying that given his treatment of me I chose to have affairs which essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me. Someone who would not insult me and would actually be nice to me. Unfortunately, I was unaware that these men were simply using me and I was building a future with each affair while I was simply being used. When Salman learned of these affairs he had the guts to after beating me saying that I am a man and only men can cheat not women. I was aghast at that statement and the sexism that reeked from it. Let's not forget that just because Salman or anyone else is nice to you, they are the same with others. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual and physical abuse.

After Somy, Salman reportedly dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s but it fizzled out and turned ugly resulting in the two never sharing screen space ever after.

Somy Ali starred in many Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998 with leading actors and was rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s. She is now an activist, working for women's rights, and victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for society.