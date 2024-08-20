Mumbai: Every outsider talks about the nepotism that exists in the industry, but one must also acknowledge that their forefathers worked very hard to make them live a privileged life. And so did Salim Khan, Superstar Salman Khan's father who witnessed stardom like no other during his time after his writing ached into everyone's heart. He was the blockbuster writer along with Javed Akhtar and the duo were the super hit Jodi at that time. But the journey wasn't easy, and they too have shared their hardships.

In his video featured on Prime Video in the documentary Angry Young Men series, Salim Javed recalled his humble beginnings," I used to pay Rs 55 rent per month for half a room". He said," My first ambition was to rent the entire room for Rs 110, but that wish was never fulfilled,"

Recalling his financial struggles, he added," Thodi si paiso ya job ki pareshaani toh hoti hi hai- ki kya hoga kaise hoga? (There were always concerns about money or job security— how would things work out). Since I needed money, I accepted anything. I did cigarette ads, clothing ads, whatever came my way."

Salim even recalled how he gave up on acting and realised his real calling was behind the camera," I could explain a character to actors like Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, but I couldn’t perform myself. I had the art of narration and conceiving, but I lacked the art of projection".

Salim Khan is a self-made man, and indeed he has come a long way. On the same hand, Javed Akhtar also spoke about his hardships where he didn't have money to eat and stay and stayed out for 3 days and to date, he cannot overcome that time.