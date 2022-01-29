Salman Khan's highly awaited 'Dance With Me' song out, 'bhaijaan' turns singer! - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan fans are super excited ever since the high octane teaser of the song, 'Dance With Me' was released online. And, taking the buzz up a notch, the makers have released the full song today.

The ‘Bhaijaan’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’! The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, his fans have been flooding the comments section with praises for it.

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ promises to be an electrifying dance number and was worth all the wait.

WATCH SALMAN KHAN'S DANCE WITH ME FULL SONG:

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his melodious voice. The superstar has lent his voice for several songs which went on to become chartbusters and 'Dance With Me' looks like another feather in his cap!