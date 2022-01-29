हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's highly awaited 'Dance With Me' song out, 'bhaijaan' turns singer! - Watch

Salman Khan has lent his voice for several songs which went on to become chartbusters and 'Dance With Me' looks like another feather in his cap!

Salman Khan&#039;s highly awaited &#039;Dance With Me&#039; song out, &#039;bhaijaan&#039; turns singer! - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan fans are super excited ever since the high octane teaser of the song, 'Dance With Me' was released online. And, taking the buzz up a notch, the makers have released the full song today.

The ‘Bhaijaan’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’! The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, his fans have been flooding the comments section with praises for it.

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ promises to be an electrifying dance number and was worth all the wait.

WATCH SALMAN KHAN'S DANCE WITH ME FULL SONG: 

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his melodious voice. The superstar has lent his voice for several songs which went on to become chartbusters and 'Dance With Me' looks like another feather in his cap!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan songdance with me songSajid-Wajid
Next
Story

Chris Brown accused of drugging and raping a woman on Florida yacht, lawsuit filed

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi