Mumbai: Salman Khan, Bollywood’s beloved superstar, has been a mystery when it comes to his personal life, especially his decision to remain unmarried at 59. Despite being linked to actresses like Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Somy Ali, the actor has yet to settle down. Now, an old clip of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, shedding light on Salman’s unmarried status, has resurfaced and gone viral.

In a candid conversation with Komal Nahta, Salim Khan spoke about the contradictions in Salman’s mindset that may have kept him from tying the knot. He said, “Salman ka pata nahi kya hai… Salman ki ek toh is wajah se bhi shaadi nahi hoti hai ki thoda sa contradiction bhi hai Salman ki thinking mein (There is a contradiction in Salman’s thinking, which is one of the reasons why he hasn’t gotten married).”

Salim Khan explained that Salman often forms romantic attachments with his co-stars because of the close proximity and chemistry they share while working together. He stated, “Salman ka lagao ya mohabbat… he’s attracted to the person jinke saath kaam karte hain. They are very exciting, good-looking people. Interaction hota hai kaam karte karte. People come close because voh close atmosphere mein rehte hain. Toh 90 per cent of the time jo uss film ki heroine hoti hai voh (Salman is mostly attracted to his film’s heroines as they work in a close environment).”

However, Salim Khan revealed that Salman often looks for qualities of his mother, Salma Khan, in his partners. He added, “Jab commitment ho jaata hai toh voh usko convert karne ki koshish karta hai, usme apni maa dhoondta hai. Voh toh possible nahi hai (After commitment, he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them, which is not possible).”

Salim Khan further explained that Salman’s expectations might not align with modern relationships. He said that Salman often expects his partner to give up her career and dedicate herself to household duties. “Why should one deprive her ki main shaadi karke ghar baitha doonga? Uska vahi hota hai (Why should she be deprived of her ambitions by marrying and being asked to stay at home?).”

He also mentioned that Salman expects his partner to handle domestic responsibilities like raising children, helping with their studies, and other daily chores, which isn’t practical for career-oriented women.



Meanwhile, Salman remains focused on his professional commitments. He is gearing up for the release of Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, a film that has already generated immense buzz.