Salman Khan's new hook step in 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song is making the team go crazy—Watch BTS video

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is all gung-ho about his upcoming actioner 'Dabangg 3'. The makers have now released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the making of its title track 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and it's hilarious.

In the video, we can see how the team goes berserk over Salman moving his butt in a new hook step of the song. The track has been choreographed by Shabina Khan.

Watch it here:

The movie happens to be the third installment of superhit 'Dabangg' franchise. It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhu Deva. Salman will once again reprise his character of Chulbul Pandey.

The audience adores his cop avatar and is eagerly waiting to watch this big release on December 20, 2019.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.