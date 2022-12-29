Salman Khan's Ready producer Nitin Manmohan dies after suffering massive heart attack

NEW DELHI: Popular film producer Nitin Manmohan, who backed films like Rishi Kapoor's 'Bol Radha Bol' and Salman Khan's 'Ready', breathed his last on Thursday (Dec 29) morning in Mumbai. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend, producer Kaleem Khan.

Nitin, in his mid-60s, suffered a massive heart attack a few weeks back on December 3 and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was put on a ventilator. Although his condition had stabilised after a few days, he continued to be on the ventilator till this morning. He is survived by his wife Dolly, a son Soham and a daughter Prachi.

Nitin Manmohan had produced films such as 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Laadla', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Army', 'Shool', 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dus', 'Chal Mere Bhai', 'Maha-Sangram', 'Insaaf', 'Deewangi', 'Nayee Padosan', 'Adharm', 'Baaghi' (Salman Khan starrer), 'Eena Meena Deeka', 'Tathastu', 'Tango Charlie', 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', 'Dil Maange More' and 'Sab Kushal Mangal'.

Nitin made his directorial debut with the 'Prithvi' (1997) and did the screenplay for the romantic action film 'Maha Sangram' (1990). Some of the films he produced were made in partnership. His brother, Hemant Panchamiya, is a well-known Bombay exhibitor and lives in Pune.

Nitin was honoured with the National Film Award (1999) for the film 'Shool'.