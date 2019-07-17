close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur gets 'shaky' experience in Bali

Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur, who was recently in Bali for a work commitment, was rattled by the earthquake that hit the tourist spot on Tuesday.

Salman Khan&#039;s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur gets &#039;shaky&#039; experience in Bali
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Bali: Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur woke up to a shaky alarm after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bali.

Iulia took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of herself and captioned it: "Wake up to life! Today I`ve got a very shaky `alarm` in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were `shaking` my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith." 

She said that she felt the it very clearly that nothing bad is going happen and it will pass the way it came.

"Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much! So, enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like `nothing` happened but deep inside I felt that I`m more alive today. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wake up to life!!! Today I've got a v shaky "alarm" in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were "shaking" my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like "nothing" happened but deep inside I felt that I'm more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I've discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia) on

"Today, I ve done a nice photo-shooting and I`ve discovered a bit more of beautiful."

Iulia will be starring in "Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala". She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

Tags:
Salman KhanIulia VanturBali earthquakeBollywoodBharat
Next
Story

Arjun Rampal arrives at Mumbai hospital with heavily pregnant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Must Watch

PT5M19S

5W1H: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore, J&K