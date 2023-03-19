Salman Khan Receives Threat Email, Files FIR Against Lawrence Bishnoi And 2 Others

New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events, it has been learned that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was allegedly threatened via email, FIR has been filed in Bandra police station against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and a person named Rohit, who sent the email.

Sources confirm that on Saturday, Salman Khan received a threat email from Rohit. The content of the email read: ‘Goldie Bhai ko tere boss ( Salman Khan) se baat karni hai. Abhi time rehte bata diya hai, agli baat seedhe jhatka milega.’

Soon after this threat email, a complaint was filed and reportedly his security has been beefed up.

In June 2022, a threat letter was left at Bandra Bandstand where Salman's father Salim Khan would go out for walks. The threat letter had claimed that the actor too would meet the same fate as singer Siddhu Moosewala, who was murdered by the Bishnoi gang. An FIR had been registered in that case as well.