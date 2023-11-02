The Tiger is ready to roar once again and set the cash registers ringing this Diwali. Following the mega successes of Shahrukh Khan’s "Pathan" and "Jawan," as well as Sunny Deol’s "Gadar 2," Salman Khan’s "Tiger 3" is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Salman Khan reprises his role as the suave secret agent Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, after a six-year hiatus. The third installment in the franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma and brings back Katrina Kaif as Zoya, along with Emraan Hashmi in an entirely new avatar.

In response to high demand and to leverage the festive weekend, YRF Films has devised a clever strategy to release the film on Sunday, November 11, which coincides with Diwali. This release strategy applies not only to India but also to overseas territories, as per the exhibitors' requests and considering the absence of a pre-Diwali effect in these markets.

However, trade analyst Sumit Kadel disagrees, suggesting that releasing the film on Diwali day and a Sunday may impact its opening. He states, "It is the first major Hindi film to have a Sunday release instead of the conventional Friday release. While it may not achieve an earth-shattering opening like 'Pathan' or 'Jawan,' it will still have a significant opening due to Salman Khan's stardom and the franchise's popularity. However, Diwali day may hinder its box office potential as people are engaged in home festivities, and evening show occupancy might suffer. Releasing it on a Monday would have likely generated a larger opening."

Gaiety Cinema in Bandra, Mumbai is a sacred place for Salman Khan, affectionately known as Bhai by his legion of fans. It is believed that watching the actor's films at this theater is an unparalleled experience. Film producer and G7 Multiplex Executive Director Manoj Desai predicts that the release of "Tiger 3" will be an extravagant spectacle for moviegoers. The booking for the film begins on Sunday, November 5, and Desai expects full occupancy at the theaters. He states, "Gaiety and Galaxy are Salman Khan's lucky screens. We have planned eight shows a day, and the 2000 seats across both theaters will be booked from the first show. As one screening ends, the next batch of 2000 will fill the auditorium for the next one. It is destined to be a blockbuster."

With the tremendous success of "Pathan" and "Jawan" at the box office, each collecting over 1000 crore, can "Tiger 3" surpass the dominance of these two films at the box office? Kadel shares, "The film is set to have the biggest Diwali day opening. I anticipate 'Tiger 3' will open in the range of 30 to 40 crore net, and it may even go higher due to Salman Khan's stardom and the franchise's brand value. Starting from Monday, the film is expected to create a box office frenzy. I expect it to collect 60 crore or more in the next three days. In its first eight days, from Sunday to Sunday, 'Tiger 3' is projected to collect 350 crore net in India, as well as perform well overseas. However, I doubt it will surpass the openings of 'Jawan' or 'Pathan.' Although during its first week, its collections are likely to be similar to these two films. Its box office potential is substantial, with an estimated business of 500 to 600 crore, and with strong word-of-mouth, a box office collection of 700 crore or even a worldwide gross of 1000 crore cannot be ruled out."

Movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala also believes that fans are eagerly anticipating Salman Khan's comeback. "YRF has already delivered a blockbuster with 'Pathan,' and hopefully, this film's content will live up to the hype. Salman has faced a lean period post-'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Bharat.' 'Tiger 3,' with its high-octane action and pairing with Katrina Kaif, will undoubtedly draw a large audience and mark Salman Khan's return."

As the fourth installment in the YRF Spy-verse, "Tiger 3" is also the first to feature a crossover, setting the stage for the future of YRF Spy universe films. A cameo by "Pathan" Shahrukh Khan and a few other surprises kept under wraps promise an explosive experience at the theaters.

