Salman Khan's Video Dancing With Nephew Ahil Is The Cutest Thing On Internet- Watch

Mumbai: Megastar Salman Khan loves to share updates from his daily life with fans on social media. In a recent addition to the wholesome posting, Salman shared a video with nephew Ahil Sharma who can be spotted walking-dancing alongside his 'Mamu' (maternal uncle).

'Radhey' star dropped a video on his Instagram handle on Sunday. In the video, he could be seen walking and dancing from one point to another in repetition with Ahil. The actor added the beautiful song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to increase the cuteness of the reel. Little Ahil is imitating the classic dance moves of Salman in the shared post in which he, "Following Mamu's footsteps...."

Watch the video here

The actor can be spotted wearing a sparkling-maroon jacket, black jeans, and a t-shirt to create a dapper look for his 'DA-BANGG' concert in Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite actor Pooja Hegde.

He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’. Salman will next be reprising his role in Maneesh Sharma's directed Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on November 10, Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.