Samantha Akkineni jumped off a building in ‘The Family Man 2’, shares BTS videos of her jaw-dropping stunts - Watch

New Delhi: South star Samantha Akkineni, who is basking high on the success of her latest released web series ‘The Family Man season 2’ has now shared the BTS videos from the sets of the series.

In her recent post, Samantha revealed that she did all the stunts on her own without any body double and also thanked her trainer and choreographer Yannick Ben for everything.

Revealing more about her experience, the south beauty shared that the series helped her in conquering her fear of heights as for one of the scenes from the series, the actress was required to jump from one building to another.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared two BTS videos and wrote, “A special special thankyouuuu to my person @yannickben, for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way ) ..

I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back .. lots and lots of love @yannickben #familymanseason2.”

The much-awaited web series ‘The Family Man 2’ was dropped on the midnight of June 4. The series is getting rave reviews from the critics as well as the fans.

'The Family Man season 2' also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas in lead roles. Samantha made her digital debut with the series. It also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.