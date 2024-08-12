Samantha Giving The Biggest Relationship Advice Goes Viral Amid Naga Chaitanya’s Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala

New Delhi: Samantha rose like a phoenix in her life, especially after her divorce and the fight that she had with her deadly disease. Samantha showed off her most courageous side and inspired millions. Once again the Kushi actress is making headlines as her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. All Samantha fans are sending her love as they feel this is the toughest phase for her. And amid this, an old video of Sam giving the biggest relationship advice is going viral.

Watch the viral video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving the biggest relationship advice amid Naga Chaitanya’s Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the video, you can see Sam encouraging the young kids ahead of facing the tough phase of their lives at an event. Sam spills some hard facts and makes them prepared to deal with LIFE, "The greatest relationship you will ever have in this lifetime is the relationship with yourself, not your parents, not your boyfriend, not your girlfriend, because when you hit that low, that real real low, and trust me all of you will, I know you feel that exams are the biggest problem, but trust me you are just getting started. And when you hit that lowest low, the only person who will be there for you will be just you, so be your best friend."

The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress is one of the most loved actresses right now. She overcame everything, from hate to criticism after the divorce announcement with Chay. Today the same people who criticised and trolled her for getting separated from Naga Chaitanya are apologisng her.