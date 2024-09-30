Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal owned it as a host at the IIFA Awards 2024. The superstar was seen showing off his magical avatar and fans were melting and how. Along with fans, even this south diva who is ruling in Bollywood too is floored by Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal as they both groove on her blockbuster song Oo Antava. Sam couldn't keep calm and dropped her comment expressing her disbelief at seeing them dance and owing it like never before. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress took to her Instagram stories and mentioned, “I never imagined this happening in a million years”.



Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal burnt the dance floor with their enigmatic performance and they both were a visual treat and how.

Talking about the song, Samantha gained unimaginable popularity for Oo Antava's song and did you know she was asked by everyone to not do this song as it was soon offered after her divorce. But the actress listened to her instincts and the rest is history.

