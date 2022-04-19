हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, had a meagre first salary, details inside!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got her first pay-check when she was in school.

Samantha, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, had a meagre first salary, details inside!

Chennai: One of the biggest stars of Tamil and Telugu cinema, Samantha has disclosed that her first salary was just Rs 500 and that she received it for working as a hostess for a day during a conference. Recently, Samantha chose to have a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

The actress answered a number of questions posed to her by her fans. During the interaction, Samantha disclosed that her first salary was just Rs 500 and she received it for an eight-hour shift. The actress also said that she was in school when she earned her first salary.

When fans asked her to choose between Khatija (Her character's name in her upcoming film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal') or Kanmani (Nayanthara's character in the same film), Samantha sweetly replied, "Kanmani and Khatija. No Kanmani without Khatija and no Khatija without Kanmani."

 

When asked to comment about her character in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', she said, "My favourite genre is romantic comedies. I am so glad that after a while, I am doing something like this. It's really fun and I can't wait for all of you to watch Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal."

Her responses about the film were so heart warming that the production house producing the film, Rowdy Pictures, posted her reply clip on their Twitter timeline and thanked her for her "kind words".

