Samantha removes Akkineni from social media handles, leaves netizens stunned!

Actress Samantha Akkineni is a famous name down South and has several blocksbuster to her credit. Samantha, who is known for her hard-hitting performances is once again hitting the headlines but this time for a strange reason.

Samantha removes Akkineni from social media handles, leaves netizens stunned!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Akkineni is a famous name down South and has several blocksbuster to her credit. Samantha, who is known for her hard-hitting performances is once again hitting the headlines but this time for a strange reason.

The south beauty has changed her Twitter and Instagram display names from Samantha Akkineni to letter 'S'. However, her Facebook name still remains the same as Samantha Akkineni.

aki

For the unversed, after her marriage to ace actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, the diva changed her name from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni.

sam

Well, this change of name has left Samantha’s fans stunned and worried if there is trouble in her married life or what? 

Well, Samantha is yet to make any clarification regarding this as no official statement has been made by the actress. 

sami

On the workfront, Samantha is currently shooting for a mythological epic lovestory ‘Shaakuntalam.’ The film is directed by Gunasekhar and it also stars Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in pivotal role. 

 

