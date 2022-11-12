Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to reunite after divorce? Report hints at a film project!

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Yashoda has earned her rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Directed by Hari and Harish, 'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies released on November 11, 2022. The reactions are overwhelming on social media and looks like she has hit the ball out of the park. Amid this, reports about her big project with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya have also caught up the internet.

After BollywoodLife.com alleged that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya could feature in a film together soon, several other reports also carried the big development. Social media is abuzz with Sam re-uniting with Naga for a film after their separation announcement.

Samantha recently opened up on battling an autoimmune disease - Myositis. She got immense love and suport from the industry people who hailed her spirit and wished her a speedy recovery.

Earlier this year, when Samantha appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, talking about her personal life, shae quipped, "There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes."

Sam and Naga, in October last year, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The news of their separation did break a million hearts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, buzz also caught up these days with Naga dating Made In Heaven actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala. However, no official confirmation has been made by either of them yet.