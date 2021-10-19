Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, leaves fire emojis to show her support!

New Delhi: With theatres soon to open in Maharashtra, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action film 'Dhaakad', has been announced to release on April 8, 2022. It was earlier slated for an October 1, 2021 release.

While the whole world is drooling over the newly released look of the ‘Queen’ actress, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reaction which caught everyone’s attention.

Heaping praises at Kangana’s terrific looks, she commented with the fire emojis and also like the post in order to show her support for Kangana’s upcoming movie.

Earlier, Kangana has also showered praises at her and called her the 'epitome of woman empowerment'.

Not only that, post Sam’s divorce announcement, Kangana shared a post on divorce culture and also went on calling Naga Chaitanya a brat.

She even shared that a divorce always happen because the man is at fault but it’s the woman who is always getting judged.

Elaborating further, Kangana wrote,“Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man,” Kangana wrote, adding, “I may sound orthodox or too judgmental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes out of hundreds yes one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before.”

For the unversed, 'Dhaakad' has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is a high octane spy thriller that also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors.

Ranaut plays the role of Agent Agni in the film that will see her take on the layered subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women. Shot in Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai, the film's first look sets the tone for a gory, gritty, pacy thriller.

'Dhaakad' will be presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.