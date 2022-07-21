NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose acting as 'things were hard at home' and dad ‘didn’t have money for studies’

"I didn`t have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home," says Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:04 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose acting as 'things were hard at home' and dad ‘didn’t have money for studies’

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular stars of the country today. However, acting was not always on her plans. “Things were hard at home,” says Samantha on choosing acting. In the latest episode of `Koffee With Karan 7`, Samantha revealed that she landed in acting as things were hard at home.

"I didn`t have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn`t have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad. When my father said No I can`t pay your loans, that changed my life," she shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


Samantha made her `Koffee with Karan` debut alongside Akshay Kumar. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has reportedly signed her debut film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. If reports are to believed, Samantha has joined Varun Dhawan in a remake of Russo Brothers` Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Samantha has already made a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in The Family Man 2, which was released in 2021.

EntertainmentSamantha Ruth PrabhuKoffee With KaranKaran JoharAkshay Kumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?