NEW DELHI: South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

The duo recently collaborated for the first time for a TVC shoot in Mumbai and now the duo has shown their excitement over the same.

Calling Ranveer the sweetest ever, she shared a pic on her social media and now the 'Padmaavat' actor has reacted to it.

She captioned it, ‘The sweetest ever @ranveersingh’.

Ranveer commented, "D'was a delight."

In the picture, Samantha can be seen dressed in a uniform while Ranveer opted for a casual attire. The duo is all smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sam will be next seen in Kushi, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and the Indian version of Citadel among others.

Talking about Ranveer, he will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Alia Bhatt. He also has ‘Cirkus’ with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez and the official Hindi remake of ‘Anniyan’ co-starring Kiara Advani.