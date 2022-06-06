हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu collabs with ‘sweetest’ Ranveer Singh for the first time - See PIC!

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu collabs with ‘sweetest’ Ranveer Singh for the first time - See PIC!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh. 

The duo recently collaborated for the first time for a TVC shoot in Mumbai and now the duo has shown their excitement over the same. 

Calling Ranveer the sweetest ever, she shared a pic on her social media and now the 'Padmaavat' actor has reacted to it.

She captioned it, ‘The sweetest ever @ranveersingh’.

sam

Ranveer commented, "D'was a delight."

In the picture, Samantha can be seen dressed in a uniform while Ranveer opted for a casual attire. The duo is all smiles for the camera. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sam will be next seen in Kushi, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and the Indian version of Citadel among others. 

Talking about Ranveer, he will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Alia Bhatt. He also has ‘Cirkus’ with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez and the official Hindi remake of ‘Anniyan’ co-starring Kiara Advani.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth PrabhuRanveer SinghCollaboratedfirst timeTVC shootMumbaisweetest
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut defends ‘Dhaakad’ poor performance at the box-office, calls 2022 ‘blockbuster’

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Namaste India: ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s residence