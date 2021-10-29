Samantha deletes her wedding pics with Naga Chaitanya after announcing separation

New Delhi: The terrific actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans were in for a surprise when it was reported that she deleted her wedding pictures with Naga Chaitanya from social sites. Well, while surfing her handle, we found, she has taken off only the ceremony pictures keeping her other memories intact online.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split a few days back on social media by sharing identical posts. The actress has all the earlier clicks with Naga - some with family and a few couple pictures.

Breaking a million hearts, here's what ChaySam wrote in a joint statement shared on social media:

To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.