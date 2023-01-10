topStoriesenglish
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu destroys troll who said she's 'lost her charm and glow' after Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabh starring Shaakuntalm trailer was released recently. The actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. 

Jan 10, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu destroys troll who said she's 'lost her charm and glow' after Myositis

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming historical drama film 'Shaakuntalam', recently reacted to a tweet which claimed that the actress has "lost her charm and glow." A verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of 'Shaakuntalam' and wrote on the picture: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Samantha, who looked beautiful in an ivory-coloured saree and accessorised her look with glasses, replied to the said tweet: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow."

Samantha was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. The autoimmune disorder that makes a person's immune system attack their muscles. It causes chronic inflammation - swelling that comes and goes over a long time.

On the professional front, Samantha, who made her big digital debut with the Prime Video series 'The Family Man 2', will reportedly also feature in the Indian Prime Video original of 'Citadel' as well.

