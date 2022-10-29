Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis, shares a heartfelt post!

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an ocean of fan following - all thanks to her performance-driven roles. Ending speculation over her health issues, Sam has opened up on battling with Myositis - an autoimmune condition.

In the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.