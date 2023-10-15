trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675752
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Toned Body In Hottest Gym Attire - Check Workout Pic

Passionate about fitness, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of her workout session. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
  • Samantha captioned the picture and wrote, ‘Just another brutal Sunday'
  • Actress often keeps fans hooked with glimpses from her intense workout
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Toned Body In Hottest Gym Attire - Check Workout Pic Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Time and again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has set major fitness goals. She keeps fans often hooked with glimpses from her intense workout. Yet again, Samatha dropped a picture of herself grinding at the gym and fans can't keep calm. 

Looking at her toned body, it isn't surprising that 'Kushi' actress is passionate about fitness. In the picture posted on the actress’ Instagram handle, she shared a glimpse of her workout session. Taking to Instagram, Samantha captioned the picture and wrote, ‘Just another brutal Sunday.’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of her brutal Sunday workout session. 

The ‘Kushi’ actor could be gleefully seen riding a bicycle along the banks of a body of water. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. 
Earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his experience of shooting with Samantha and said, "The whole experience of shooting it will be a very fond memory for life. The relationships I've formed with Samantha and Shiva, are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with. I will always enjoy thinking about the making of this film..."

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. After 'Mahanati', it was Samantha and Vijay's second project together.

The actress will also feature in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel', which also goes by the same name. Helmed by Raj & DK. Also, the series features Varun Dhawan. 

 

