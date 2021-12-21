Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at troll who accused her of robbing Rs 50 cr in alimony

NEW DELHI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most adored couples in south India, called it quits on October 2. Although the duo released an official statement together and shared the update with their fans, asking for their privacy, several speculations have been there on the internet that led to their separation.

On Tuesday, Samantha, who is known to not take distasteful comments against her, recently hit back at a person who passed a nasty comment about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The social media user suggested that she 'robbed' crores in alimony. "@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!" the user wrote. Reacting to it, Samantha wrote, 'God bless your soul.'

In October, Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement, in which they said that they ‘decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue (their) own paths’. Days later, she lashed out at troll attacks on her character and dismissed false rumours of her affairs and abortions.

Samantha said she felt like she would 'crumble and die'. But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman. "I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", the 'Shakunthalam' actress said.

Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her ways to get better. Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled 'Yashodha'. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.