Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts for Keerthy Suresh on her birthday, shares a goofy pic!

New Delhi: Actor Keerthy Suresh has received several heartfelt birthday wishes from members of the film industry and fans on social media on Sunday.

And the recent one to join the league is her close friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu who took to her social media handle and shared a goofy picture of the duo.

Samantha showered her love on Keerthy on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

Sharing a picture in her Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy birthday Keerthy Suresh. Hope you have a wonderful day and a blessed year ahead". Samantha also added hug and heart emojis in the story.

Not only that, in order to bring an extra cheer to her birthday celebrations, the makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' unveiled a stunning poster featuring Keerthy Suresh on the occasion of her special day.

A special birthday poster of Keerthy Suresh unveiled a gorgeous look, creating more anticipation around the movie's release.

Mythri Movie Makers took to their social media pages to unveil this fun poster, along with warm wishes to the birthday girl. "Wishing the talent powerhouse and our lovely lady @KeerthyOfficial a Blasting Birthday Red heart #SarkaruVaariPaata", their post reads.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are all set to woo the audience with their upcoming commercial entertainer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.