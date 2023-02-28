Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Unrecognisable in This 14-year-old Sensational Viral Photoshoot Pic

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed glorious 13 years in the showbiz world. Looking back at her journey, actor Rahul Ravindran took to social media and dropped one of her earliest photoshoot pictures clicked by his photographer brother on their terrace. The picture has now gone viral and we must say Samantha looks unrecognisable in the sensational.

Rahul Ravindran took to Twitter and wrote: "Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades.” The actress looks gorgeous while posing for the picture.

Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace:) Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades https://t.co/rlYoEvhMaG pic.twitter.com/RQ196MDeud — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) February 26, 2023

Samantha was quick to respond with a 'thank you'.

Reflecting back on her journey, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, "The older I get... the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me... don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you."

On the professional front, she was last seen in Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother and her performance was appreciated by one and sundry. She was also seen in 'Shaakuntalam', the film based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.