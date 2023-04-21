Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pairs Stunning Co-Ord Set With Diamond Jewelry Worth Rs 5.5 Cr At Citadel Premiere - Pics

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the industry today. Her recent release 'Shaakuntalam' made fans go wow on her avatar and they are waiting eagerly for her future projects. Recently, she made headlines for landing in London for attending the world premiere of the American thriller series 'Citadel' in a stunning body-hugging black co-ord set. Samantha will play the leading role in the spy show’s Indian spin-off 'Citadel' India.

Flaunting her washboard abs, the figure-hugging co-ord set became a stylish combo but her accessories also turned out to be just unmissable. Sam's ensemble was a killer combination of fierce yet feminine accents but what was the most eye-catching, was the little addition of the stylish Serpeti diamond accessories. Let us decode Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel' premiere look.

Samantha's outfit came right off the shelves of the British designer Victoria Beckham. The stunning black knitted crop top costs Rs.16,900. Paired with a long pencil crochet patchwork skirt featuring fishnet detailing, fringes at the hem, it was worth Rs. 64,500.

The diamond elements came from the Bvlgari Serpenti collection adding boldness to her chic look. The outstanding jewelry is designed as serpents to wrap around her hands and neck, with pear-shaped emerald eyes and scales enhancing its brilliant cut. The diamond necklace was worth Rs 2.9 crore, paired with a matching Rs 2.6 crore Serpenti bracelet.

The first season of the global series 'Citadel' consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play the lead role in spy thriller series.