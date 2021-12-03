हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
samantha akkineni divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares emotional WhatsApp chat with this special person post divorce with Naga Chaitanya

After splitting from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been regularly sharing inspirational quotes and special motivationg texts that have been helping her on keep moving ahead in life. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares emotional WhatsApp chat with this special person post divorce with Naga Chaitanya
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Southern star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced her divorce from her husband of three years - Naga Chaitanya. A lot has been read and heard as the possible reasons that led to the separation of ChaiSam; however, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have maintained a dignified silence on the issue and are not ready to divulge anything further. 

Amidst her separation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu several times issued statements on social media questioning people for always blaming a woman for divorce. She also opened up on social media trolling and hate that she has been subjected to since her split with Naga Chaitanya and asked people to "express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

This time, the 'Family Man 2' star has opened up on what keeps her going amidst her painful separation with her husband. The actress shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of her conversation with her mom Ninette Prabhu. Samantha has been regularly sharing some motivating quotes with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid regularly on social media. "You don’t know the new me; I put back my pieces, differently. God bless you abundantly, my baby," the text sent to Samantha from her mothe read. 

The rest of the conversation from the actress' side was hidden from her followers.

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha even inclined towards spirituality and went on a Char Dham yatra with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has signed her next project and she is all set to work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled 'Arrangements Of Love'.  As per reports, she will be seen playing the role of a progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dated each other for several years before tying the knot.

